These 2 devices could be 1st to mitigate both deep and shallow surgical infection risk

Global medical technology firm Smith+Nephew's PICO 7 and PICO 14 single-use negative pressure wound therapy systems were cleared by the FDA for use on closed incisions to reduce the risk of both superficial and deep surgical site infections.

The firm said in a Jan. 24 news release that approval was based on 25 studies enrolling 5,560 patients across specialties, including orthopedics and colorectal. Analysis showed the PICO 7 system to be statistically more effective than conventional dressings for reducing the incidence of superficial and deep surgical infections for Class I and Class II wounds.

"As a high-volume elective hip and knee replacement surgeon, I am sending more patients home the same day with outpatient surgery," Ravi K. Bashyal, MD, director of outpatient total joints at Chicago's NorthShore University Health System, said in the release. "The PICO System has been a game changer in managing closed incisions in my practice by helping to reduce the incidence of wound complications, including drainage, seromas and superficial infections."

The PICO 7Y system, which treats two wounds simultaneously, was also cleared by the FDA to reduce the risk of superficial incisional SSIs for high risk patients with Class I wounds, Smith+Nephew said.