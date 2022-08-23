The worst behavior physicians have seen in the workplace

In Medscape's 2022 "Physicians Behaving Badly" report, released Aug. 19, physicians laid out the worst behavior they have witnessed from colleagues.

Medscape surveyed more than 1,500 physicians about physician misbehavior and what they have experienced in recent years.

Here are four quotes from anonymous physicians about the worst behavior they have witnessed:

"A doctor walked out on a member of a minority declaring, 'This visit is over. I do not need to spend my life explaining every basic decision to a [stupid person].'"

"A physician used racist language describing an Asian family."

"A new surgeon just out of fellowship screamed, cursed and threw nurses and techs out of the OR."

"A physician being interviewed for a position stated on his resume that he was a chief resident, but this was not true."