The state of gastroenterologist pay in 5 stats

Here are five numbers providing insight on compensation earned by gastroenterologists, using data from Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report" for 2023 and 2013 — which cover 2022 and 2012 pay data, respectively — and its physician salary explorer.

1. The average pay among gastroenterologists has increased $159,000 in the last 10 years — a jump of 47% from 2012. In 2022, the average annual salary among GIs was $501,000, compared to $342,000 in 2012.

2. Self-employed GIs earned an average of $81,460 more annually in 2022 than those with similar qualifications who are employed.

3. Among gastroenterologists, the most popular payment model is fee for service, in which 61% participate. The second-most common payment method is episode of care payments, with 13%.

4. Among GIs in 2022, 56% indicated they feel fairly compensated. Thirty-two percent said they take on extra work to supplement their income.

5. Female GIs earn an average of $363,387 per year, according to the most recent Medscape report, while their male counterparts earn an average of $479,583 — a discrepancy of 32%.