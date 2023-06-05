The physician specialties using the most AI

Radiologists have the most FDA-cleared artificial intelligence medical products, according to a regularly updated dashboard from the Data Science Institute of the American College of Radiology.

FDA-cleared AI products by specialty:

1. Radiology software in a medical device: 238

2. Radiology software as a medical device: 154

3. Cardiology: 57

4. Hematology: 15

5. Neurology: 14

6. Ophthalmology: seven

7. Clinical chemistry: six

8. Microbiology: five

9. General and plastic surgery: five

10. Anesthesiology: four

11. Gastroenterology-urology: four

12. Pathology: four

13. General hospital: three

14. Gastroenterology and urology: two

15. Dental: one

16. OB-GYN: one

17. Orthopedics: one