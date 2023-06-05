The physician specialties using the most AI

Radiologists have the most FDA-cleared artificial intelligence medical products, according to a regularly updated dashboard from the Data Science Institute of the American College of Radiology.
FDA-cleared AI products by specialty:
1. Radiology software in a medical device: 238
2. Radiology software as a medical device: 154
3. Cardiology: 57
4. Hematology: 15
5. Neurology: 14
6. Ophthalmology: seven
7. Clinical chemistry: six
8. Microbiology: five
9. General and plastic surgery: five
10. Anesthesiology: four
11. Gastroenterology-urology: four
12. Pathology: four
13. General hospital: three
14. Gastroenterology and urology: two
15. Dental: one
16. OB-GYN: one
17. Orthopedics: one