The physician specialties using the most AI

Radiologists have the most FDA-cleared artificial intelligence medical products, according to a regularly updated dashboard from the Data Science Institute of the American College of Radiology.  

FDA-cleared AI products by specialty: 

1. Radiology software in a medical device: 238 

2. Radiology software as a medical device: 154 

3. Cardiology: 57 

4. Hematology: 15 

5. Neurology: 14 

6. Ophthalmology: seven 

7. Clinical chemistry: six 

8. Microbiology: five 

9. General and plastic surgery: five

10. Anesthesiology: four 

11. Gastroenterology-urology: four

12. Pathology: four 

13. General hospital: three

14. Gastroenterology and urology: two

15. Dental: one

16. OB-GYN: one

17. Orthopedics: one

