The physician issue with 'no clear end or solution in sight'

Timothy Babineau, MD, principal at ECG Management Consultants, spoke with Becker's to discuss physicians' reimbursement concerns.

Editor's note: This response was edited lighty for length and clarity.

Question: What is the biggest threat to physicians right now?

Dr. Timothy Babineau: Physician burnout is at an historic high with no clear end or solution in sight. Unless concerted, coordinated and nationally organized efforts begin to tackle this problem in a meaningful way, we will continue to see early retirements and continued erosion of our physician workforce — to the great detriment of American healthcare.

Q: What are your biggest concerns regarding reimbursements right now?

TB: Continued downward pressure on reimbursement rates across all government and commercial payers even as hospital margins disappear. In addition, given the severe shortage of mental and behavioral health providers (all disciplines) in this country, there needs to be a recalibration of reimbursement rates for these professionals.