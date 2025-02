The most in-demand healthcare job, by state

As the population in the U.S. continues to grow and age, so does the demand for healthcare providers.

While experts grow increasingly concerned about shortages within medical specialties over the next 10 years, their concern also extends to other healthcare-related workers, including home health and personal care aides, registered nurses and massage therapists.

Medical Technology Schools has identified the healthcare positions expected to add the most jobs in each state and Washington, D.C., from 2020 to 2030, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to a Stacker report.

The most in-demand healthcare positions by state:

Alabama: Home health and personal care aides

Alaska: Home health and personal care aides

Arizona: Home health and personal care aides

Arkansas: Home health and personal care aides

California: Home health and personal care aides

Colorado: Registered nurses

Connecticut: Home health and personal care aides

Delaware: Home health and personal care aides

Florida: Registered nurses

Georgia: Home health and personal care aides

Hawaii: Home health and personal care aides

Idaho: Home health and personal care aides

Illinois: Home health and personal care aides

Indiana: Home health and personal care aides

Iowa: Home health and personal care aides

Kansas: Home health and personal care aides

Kentucky: Home health and personal care aides

Louisiana: Home health and personal care aides

Maine: Home health and personal care aides

Maryland: Home health and personal care aides

Massachusetts: Home health and personal care aides

Michigan: Home health and personal care aides

Minnesota: Home health and personal care aides

Mississippi: Home health and personal care aides

Missouri: Home health and personal care aides

Montana: Home health and personal care aides

Nebraska: Home health and personal care aides

Nevada: Home health and personal care aides

New Hampshire: Home health and personal care aides

New Jersey: Home health and personal care aides

New Mexico: Home health and personal care aides

New York: Home health and personal care aides

North Carolina: Home health and personal care aides

North Dakota: Home health and personal care aides

Ohio: Home health and personal care aides

Oklahoma: Home health and personal care aides

Oregon: Home health and personal care aides

Pennsylvania: Home health and personal care aides

Rhode Island: Home health and personal care aides

South Carolina: Home health and personal care aides

South Dakota: Registered nurses

Tennessee: Home health and personal care aides

Texas: Home health and personal care aides

Utah: Home health and personal care aides

Vermont: Home health and personal care aides

Virginia: Home health and personal care aides

Washington: Home health and personal care aides

Washington, D.C.: Home health and personal care aides

West Virginia: Home health and personal care aides

Wisconsin: Home health and personal care aides

Wyoming: Home health and personal care aides