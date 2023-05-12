The most common complaints of physicians

Twenty-seven percent of physicians would not choose to practice medicine again, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report.

Although job satisfaction varies by specialty, many physicians cited problems including managing rules and regulations and long hours as what they dislike most about their role.

Here is how physicians responded when asked what aspects of their job they like the least:

1. Having so many rules and regulations: 23 percent

2. Working long hours: 15 percent

3. Difficult patients: 15 percent

4. Difficulty getting reimbursement: 12 percent

5. Working with an EHR system: 12 percent

6. Other: 10 percent

7. Worrying about being sued: 7 percent

8. Danger/risk of treating COVID-19 patients: 3 percent

9. Nothing: 3 percent