The EHR rollout omission to avoid

While 41% of physicians report feeling equally excited and terrified about artificial intelligence in medicine, it has important uses in the field, including performing the back-end work done by EHR software, the American Medical Association's immediate past president said.

Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, said at a recent symposium that EHRs are often cited as the top factor that drives dissatisfaction among physicians, according to a July 1 article on the AMA's website.

According to Dr. Ehrenfeld, poor EHR rollouts typically have one main thing in common: the lack of a physician's perspective during development.

Before implementing a new EHR, he said physicians and practice leaders should ask themselves if the software works, if it will work for their practice needs, if they will be paid enough to cover the investment and who will be liable if something goes wrong.

HHS' Office of Civil Rights recently issued a ruling making physicians potentially liable if they rely on algorithm-enabled tools that result in discriminatory harms.

Additionally, the Federation of State Medical Boards issued a set of principles declaring physicians to be liable for harm caused by algorithm-enabled tools.