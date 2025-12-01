Wyoming is the best state for physicians to reach financial independence, drawn from factors including average salary, state taxes, cost of living and malpractice environment, according to a recent blog post from Marit Health.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 best states for physicians to reach financial independence:

1. Wyoming

Average salary: $506,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 9.1 years

State taxes: 0%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Favorable

Malpractice environment: Favorable

2. Wisconsin

Average salary: $481,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 11.7 years

State taxes: 7.65%

Cost of living: Neutral

Quality of life: Favorable

Malpractice environment: Favorable

3. Florida

Average salary: $457,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 11.4 years

State taxes: 0%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable

4. New Hampshire

Average salary: $429,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 14.1 years

State taxes: 0%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Favorable

5. Illinois

Average salary: $448,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 12.5 years

State taxes: 4.95%

Cost of living: Neutral

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable

6. Iowa

Average salary: $474,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 10.8 years

State taxes: 5.7%

Cost of living: Neutral

Quality of life: Favorable

Malpractice environment: Favorable

7. South Dakota

Average salary: $549,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 8.6 years

State taxes: 0%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Favorable

8. Pennsylvania

Average salary: $434,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 13.0 years

State taxes: 3.07%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Unfavorable

9. Mississippi

Average salary: $528,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 8.7 years

State taxes: 5%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Favorable

Malpractice environment: Favorable

10. North Dakota

Average salary: $530,000

Estimated years to financial independence: 9.7 years

State taxes: 2.9%

Cost of living: Favorable

Quality of life: Neutral

Malpractice environment: Favorable