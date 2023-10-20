Bedford (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center is the top ASC in the Northeastern U.S., according to Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The rankings, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions: the Midwest, Northeast, South and West.

Rankings were based on recommendations from medical professionals and analysis of the facilities' performance data.

Below are the best ASCs in the Northeast, which includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

1. Bedford (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center

2. SCA Health - Bloomfield (Conn.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

3. Green Mountain Surgery Center (Colchester, Vt.)

4. SCA Health - Connecticut Surgery Center (Farmington)

5. Norwalk (Conn.) Surgery Center

6. SCA Health - Surgery Center Of Fairfield County (Trumbull, Conn.)

7. Advanced Eye Centers - Advanced Eye Surgery Center (North Dartmouth, Mass.)

8. Pioneer Valley Surgicenter (Springfield, Mass.)

9. SCA Health - Limestone Surgery Center (Wilmington, Del.)

10. SCA Health - River Valley ASC (Norwich, Conn.)



