Iowa bans noncompetes in university health system contracts 

Legislators in Iowa have passed a bill to ban University of Iowa Health Care from utilizing noncompete clauses in employment contracts, The Gazette reported April 7.

The bill passed out of the state Senate by a vote of 43-2. It now heads back to the House for reconsideration, as members of the Senate amended it to include physician assistants, advanced practice registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, pharmacists and registered nurses as well as physicians.

The bill would go into effect immediately once signed.

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