The AI debate: 6 ASC leaders weigh in

Healthcare leaders, clinicians and patients alike have mixed feelings about the use of AI in medicine, but it is clear that its development and implementation is one that much of the industry is watching.

Becker's connected with six ASC leaders to gauge their perspectives on the use of AI in healthcare, and if they plan to use the technology at their facilities.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Andy Ball. Chief Executive at Cedars-Sinai Beverly Hills ASC Venture (Los Angeles): At Cedars-Sinai, we are committed to the responsible use of AI across our health system, including at our ASCs. Cedars-Sinai joined a White House initiative announced in late 2023, partnering with nearly 40 health systems and insurers to ensure AI is used ethically and responsibly.

Our AI strategy, led by our AI council, aims to optimize healthcare delivery, advance health equity, improve outcomes and reduce staff and clinician burnout—all while prioritizing safety, security and trust. At our ASCs, AI has the potential to enhance our mission of providing high-quality, safe and affordable healthcare. We're exploring AI applications in areas such as supply chain, revenue cycle, patient experience and preoperative protocols. Incorporating AI and other emerging technologies into our work in a transparent way helps us improve the patient experience and drive efficiency, while ensuring patients and providers feel comfortable with our use of technology.

Ali Ghalayini. Administrator at Munster (Ind.) Surgery Center: I am for the use of AI at our ASC. At Munster Surgery Center, we are already planning to integrate AI into our operations. Here are two key areas of focus:

Predictive analytics for patient outcomes. We plan to implement AI-driven predictive analytics to enhance patient care and increase patient satisfaction. By analyzing extensive datasets, AI will help us predict patient outcomes more accurately. This capability will enable our medical team to develop better preoperative plans and tailor treatments to individual patient needs, ensuring personalized and effective care. Operational efficiency. We aim to leverage AI to optimize our scheduling, inventory management and staffing processes. AI will streamline these operations by predicting peak times, managing supply levels and ensuring we have the right staff at the right time. This will enhance our resource utilization, reduce patient wait times and improve overall operational efficiency at MSC.

Salim Pérez-Ortiz. Executive Director and Administrator at Instituto de Ojos (Puerto Rico): I am heavily in favor of using AI in the ASC space. In our ASC, we've had the opportunity to use various AI tools, particularly in appointment scheduling. AI advancements are remarkable and will undoubtedly continue to positively disrupt healthcare by creating efficiencies and improving patient outcomes. However, there needs to be a correct balance on the expectations we have for AI.

For example, we experimented with a chatbot to address a problem with missed calls. Despite the proven effectiveness of this AI application in other scenarios, it didn't work as expected for our elderly patient population, who were not ready to interact with a chatbot. As a result, we pivoted to an external call center from abroad, which has been an excellent alternative for our patients and for our organization. This change has improved our answered phone call rate to 98%!

We see AI as inevitable. Whether we like it or not, it will be the defining factor that eventually provides us with a competitive advantage, allowing us to offer better and more accessible services to our patients. Nonetheless, a formal organizational strategy is crucial to ensure all the necessary components are in place for the effective implementation of these tools. AI has immense potential, but it will require a comprehensive and tailored approach to truly benefit patient care.

Dion Samerson, MD. CEO at Excelis Medical Associates (Tampa, Fla.): I am in favor of AI in medicine for assistive purposes, where it enhances the capabilities of medical staff and doctors, rather than replacing them.

Rusty Strange. CIO at Regent Surgical (Franklin, Tenn.): The strategic integration of AI in our ASCs aligns with our mission to redefine surgical care and with our commitment to deliver high-quality, efficient and patient-centered care. Because AI has the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered and how patient data is handled, any AI integration must be accompanied by robust cybersecurity measures, team member training and transparent communication. Healthcare leaders across the industry continue to see market-specific ASC strategies as a key to operational strength and embracing appropriate AI applications will only further position the ASC sector for future growth, ultimately benefiting patients, team members and the overall healthcare system.

Stephanie Tomlin, RN. Administrator at Rincon Surgery Center (Tucson, Ariz.): My beliefs on AI for use in our ASC are neither for nor against, it is instead the same philosophy we use for all of our equipment in use.

When I began as an operating room nurse, we were still on paper charting and processed X-rays were hung on a light box in the OR. In the last 20-25 years we have moved to electronic health records, X-rays are now on a computer and can be seen by multiple providers by simply logging into a secured site. We have seen countless advancements in expeditious care for our patients using new technology and we are so thankful for it, yet we still trust our educated providers and nurses to make determinations on what the technology shows us to make sound decisions for our patients' care.

We have also seen multiple hacks and ransomware attack EHRs across the U.S., so we never go solely, without contemplation on presented data. Labs results can be contaminated, results from many sources may conflict [with] what we find when assessing patients, so a healthy marriage of "trust but verify" must be used as we embrace new technologies.