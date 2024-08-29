The 5 best US cities to find a job

U.S. job hunters are having more luck finding positions outside of major metropolitan areas such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, according to an Aug. 29 report from CNBC.

Currently, Denver is the best city for job hunters, with its strongest sectors being financial services, healthcare and manufacturing.

CNBC's list is based on an ADP Research report that looked at labor-market conditions in more than 50 metropolitan areas across the country and ranked the best cities for job seekers based on metrics including starting wages for new hires, pay growth and the hiring rate in each market between 2023 and 2024.

The five best cities in the U.S. to find a job right now:

1. Denver

2. Oklahoma City

3. Las Vegas

4. Seattle

5. Portland, Ore.