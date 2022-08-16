14 physicians running for office in 2022 (and 12 who lost in the primaries)

From state gubernatorial races to U.S. Senate races, physicians across the country are throwing their hats in the ring for the 2022 elections. 

Here are 14 candidates running for office: 

Ervin Yen, MD: Dr. Yen is running for Governor of Oklahoma as an independent. 

Mehmet Oz, MD: Dr. Oz won the republican primary for Pennsylvania and is running for U.S. Senate as a republican. 

Kelly Morrison, MD: Dr. Morrison has served in the Minnesota House since 2018, and is now running for State Senate as a democrat. 

Alice Mann, MD: Dr. Mann is running for State Senate in Minnesota. 

Aleta Borrud, MD: Dr. Borrud is running for State Senate in Minnesota as a democrat. 

George Hruza, MD: Dr. Hruza is running for election to the Missouri State Senate as a republican. 

Kermit Jones, MD: Dr. Jones is running for election to the U.S. House in California's third district to represent the state as a democrat after winning his June primary. 

Asif Mahmood, MD: Dr. Mahmood is running to represent California in the U.S. House as a democrat after winning his June primary. 

Larry Lazor, MD: Dr. Lazor is running for U.S. House as a republican from Connecticut following the cancellation of the August primary. 

Timothy Reeder, MD: Dr. Reeder is running for election to the North Carolina House of Representatives following his win in the May republican primary. 

Scott Jensen, MD: Dr. Jensen is running for governor of Minnesota as a republican after serving four years in the Minnesota Senate. 

Jason Martin, MD: Dr. Martin is running for democratic governor of Tennessee after winning his primary earlier this month. 

Josh Green, MD: Dr. Green is running for democratic governor of Hawaii after winning his primary earlier this month. 

Bill Hauter, MD: Dr. Hauter is running for the Illinois House of Representatives following his win in June's republican primary. 

Twelve hopeful candidates who did not make it past the primaries: 

Bud Pierce, MD: Dr. Pierce ran for Governor of Oregon, but lost the republican primary in May.  

Randy Grellner, MD: Dr. Grellner ran for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma before losing in the June republican primary. 

Al Olszewski, MD: Dr. Olszewski ran for election to the U.S. House, representing Montana as a republican, but lost in the June primary. 

Sam Alexander, MD: Dr. Alexander ran to represent the state of Missouri as a republican in the U.S. House, but lost in the primary earlier this month. 

Gillian Battino, MD: Dr. Battino ran to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate, but didn't make it onto the democratic primary ballot in August. 

Neil Shah, MD: Dr. Shah ran for governor of Minnesota as a Republican, but did not make it onto the primary ballot. 

Glenn Hurst, MD: Dr. Hurst ran for election to the U.S. Senate in Iowa, but lost the June democratic primary 

Kevin Baumlin, MD: Dr. Baumlin ran to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate, but lost the democratic primary in May. 

Niki Thran, MD: Dr. Thran ran for election to the U.S. Senate, but lost Vermont's democratic primary earlier this month. 

Aaron Lieberman, MD: Dr. Lieberman ran as a democrat in Arizona's gubernatorial race, but withdrew in May. 

Dave Welsh, MD: Dr. Welsh ran for election to the Indiana House, but lost in May's republican primary. 

Al Gross, MD: Dr. Gross ran for Alaska House as a democrat, but dropped out of the race in May and endorsed two candidates; one republican and one democrat.

