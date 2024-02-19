Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest active physician group in the country, with 2,258 locations, according to a Jan. 5 report from healthcare analytics company Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare analyzed data curated from more than 10 public, private and proprietary sources to identify the number of actively practicing physician groups in each state.

There are 338,899 actively practicing physician groups in the U.S. However, states have anywhere from from 727 in Washington, D.C. — the area with the lowest number of physician groups — to more than 31,477 in California, the state with the highest number of physician groups.

Here are the 10 states with the fewest physician groups nationwide:

1. Washington, D.C. (727)

2. North Dakota (739)

3. Wyoming (748)

4. Vermont (755)

5. Alaska (841)

6. Montana (1,095)

7. South Dakota (1,106)

8. Hawaii (1,128)

9. Delaware (1,242)

10. Rhode Island (1,286)