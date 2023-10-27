The 10 most frequent malpractice allegations

Failure to diagnose or delay a diagnosis for a patient is the most common reason physicians face malpractice allegations, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Malpractice Report," published Oct. 26.

The most common malpractice allegations faced by physicians:

Failure to diagnose or a delay in diagnosis: 35%

Complications from treatment or surgery: 27%

Failure to treat or delayed treatment: 22%

Poor outcome or disease progression: 20%

Wrongful death: 15%

Patient suffered an abnormal injury: 10%

Errors in medication administration: 3%

Improperly obtained or lack of informed consent: 3%

Failure to follow safety procedures: 2%

Poor documentation of patient instruction and education: 2%