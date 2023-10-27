ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 10 most frequent malpractice allegations

Failure to diagnose or delay a diagnosis for a patient is the most common reason physicians face malpractice allegations, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Malpractice Report," published Oct. 26. 

The most common malpractice allegations faced by physicians: 

Failure to diagnose or a delay in diagnosis: 35% 

Complications from treatment or surgery: 27% 

Failure to treat or delayed treatment: 22% 

Poor outcome or disease progression: 20% 

Wrongful death: 15% 

Patient suffered an abnormal injury: 10% 

Errors in medication administration: 3% 

Improperly obtained or lack of informed consent: 3% 

Failure to follow safety procedures: 2% 

Poor documentation of patient instruction and education: 2%

