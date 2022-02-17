Texas physician agrees to pay $1.5M for taking kickbacks: 3 details

A Texas physician pleaded guilty to accepting illegal kickbacks from a compounding pharmacy Feb. 16, according to the Justice Department.

Three notes:

1. Jerry May Keepers, MD, 68, admitted he wrote prescriptions for OK Compounding to fill and received $25,000 from the company's representatives in 2014 in exchange for referrals.

2. The payments were disguised as sham business arrangements where Dr. Keepers reportedly served as a national spokesperson and medical director for the pharmacy.

3. Dr. Keepers, who previously ran three pain clinics in Texas and established one in Oklahoma, entered a plea agreement to serve 36 months of supervised probation and pay $1.5 million or less in restitution. His sentencing is set for May.