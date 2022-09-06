Texas PA arrested for practicing with a suspended license

A Brownsville, Texas-based physician assistant has been charged for defrauding Medicaid by working with a suspended medical license, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 6.

Fernando Mendez, 49, a former physician assistant at CCI Therapy Counseling Centers International, was taken into custody.

The Texas Medical Board allegedly ordered suspension of Mr. Mendez's license on July 20, 2021. Despite being prohibited from practicing medicine, he allegedly continued to treat patients at mental health clinics and billed Medicaid for services during the suspension.

Mr. Mendez also allegedly attempted to conceal his continued practice by using identities of other providers, specifically while they were traveling outside the United States.

He is charged with seven counts of healthcare fraud and faces up to 10 years in federal prison.