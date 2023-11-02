Texas medical group to 'wind down' business

Peripheral Vascular Associates, a 27-provider group, has notified state officials of its plan to lay off workers and close multiple offices.

PVA has eight locations across San Antonio and is the largest single specialty vascular surgery group in Texas, according to its website.

An Oct. 31 WARN notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission said that PVA is "undergoing business difficulties that likely will result in the need to wind down the business, resulting in the end of all of its employees' employment," according to the San Antonio Business Journal. A timeline for the group's closure was not provided.

"PVA remains committed to its patients and employees during this difficult time," a spokesperson for the group told Becker's.