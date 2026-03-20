Maine considers healthcare noncompete ban

Legislators in Maine are considering a proposal that would ban the use of noncompete agreements in employment contracts with state-licensed healthcare workers, according to an article published March 19 by JD Supra.

The bill would amend Maine’s current noncompete statute to broadly prohibit noncompete agreements for physicians, nurses and many other healthcare practitioners, according to the report.

Maine already regulates noncompete agreements through existing state policies, including delays in effectives of noncompetes for six months after signing or one year after the start of employment—which did not previously apply to physicians.

The new legislation would place a complete ban on healthcare practitioner noncompetes. JD Supra reported that the bill reflects state legislators’ underlying concerns that restrictive covenants may limit access to patient care, especially in rural areas. Lawmakers were split on the bill in February, with the majority supporting passage of the bill with amendments.

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