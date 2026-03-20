10 states with the most, least high-performing ASCs: US News

California tops the list with 105 high-performing ASCs, while Vermont has none, according to U.S. News’ 2026 ratings published March 17.

The 2026 U.S. News ratings for ASCs are based on Medicare fee-for-service claims data from 2022 through 2024, analyzed by healthcare analytics firm Arcadia using CMS data systems, with facilities identified through the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System and ASC Quality Reporting program databases — no action was required by facilities to be included.

The ratings evaluate 17 types of episodes of care grouped into four specialty areas (colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and spine, and urology). Reflecting the generally lower risk of outpatient procedures, the threshold for a “high performing” designation has been expanded to the top 15% of ASCs by composite score, up from approximately the top 10% in prior years. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 states with the most high-performing ASCs:

California: 105

Florida: 81

Texas: 59

Maryland: 48

Pennsylvania: 43

Georgia: 40

New Jersey: 40

New York: 33

Arizona: 29

North Carolina: 27

Here are the 10 states with the least high-performing ASCs:

Vermont: 0

Maine: 1

West Virginia: 1

North Dakota: 2

New Mexico: 2

Rhode Island: 3

South Dakota: 3

Wyoming: 3

Arkansas: 4

Minnesota: 4

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