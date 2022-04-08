Texas hospital loses $8M suit over brain damage from hip surgery

A jury awarded a Texas patient who suffered brain damage during elective hip surgery $8.3 million, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported April 6.

A mistake in anesthesia medication at the Fort Worth-based Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital allegedly resulted in the patient being paralyzed, requiring 24-hour care and being able to communicate only through blinking and vocal noises, the report said.

The hospital and Sundance Anesthesia were held 65 percent and 35 percent responsible, respectively, an attorney for the patient told the newspaper.