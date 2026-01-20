What Are the Best Strategies for Private Orthopaedic Practices to Remain Independent?

Orthopaedic practices face increasing pressure from every direction. There are growing administrative demands, shifting reimbursement models, and a steady rise in consolidation by hospital systems. For independent, physician-owned practices, maintaining autonomy while staying financially sustainable can feel like balancing on a tightrope.

Even so, an independent practice can have a strategic advantage when supported by the right platform and approach. With MedVanta, you can stay physician-led and patient-focused while gaining access to technology, business expertise, and scale. This post shines a light on how MedVanta’s solutions empower independent MSK practices to remain strong, innovative, and ready for the future.

Why Autonomy Still Matters for MSK Practices

At MedVanta, we believe physician autonomy is one of the greatest strengths in modern MSK healthcare. Maintaining control over aspects of your practice such as clinical decisions, staffing, and scheduling allows you to tailor care to your patients and community.

However, autonomy on its own is not always enough to ensure long-term success. MSK practices face growing administrative complexity, shifting reimbursement models, and competition from larger health systems. In fact, the AMA reported the share of physicians working in private practices deceased 18% from 2012 to 2024. To preserve an independent practice, physicians need the same operational strength, data insight, and technology that large organizations rely on.

MedVanta provides the platform to make that possible. Our network supports more than 190 independent MSK physicians across over 140 practice locations. This scale gives autonomous practices access to the infrastructure, analytics, and strategic expertise of a large organization while preserving full ownership and clinical control.

At MedVanta, autonomy is more than just independence. It is the ability to stay patient-focused, efficient, and innovative while leading the future of musculoskeletal care on your own terms.

Top Strategies to Build a Resilient Independent Private Practice

To remain independent, your practice must be both clinically excellent and operationally efficient. Below are the top strategies that successful orthopaedic groups use to stay independent.

Strengthen Your Financial Infrastructure with MedVanta Tools

A solid financial foundation is essential to staying independent. MedVanta’s VantaMSO handles critical business functions such as billing, payor contracting, compliance, and finance. This shared services model reduces administrative burden while preserving ownership. MedVanta’s scale also gives practices stronger leverage in payer negotiations, using network-wide benchmarks and data to improve contract terms.

Diversify Revenue Streams and Patient Access

Expanding revenue and access is key to independence. VantaStat gives patients 365-day access to MSK care through a dedicated phone number and mobile app, allowing your practice to capture more referrals and deliver faster care.

MedVanta also helps practices move toward value-based payment models, offering analytics and support to align incentives with outcomes.

Form Strategic Alliances Without Losing Ownership

Through MedVanta’s physician-owned model, you join a collaborative network of like-minded practices that share expertise, technology, and negotiating strength without giving up independence. This collaboration enables scale and resilience while maintaining autonomy.

Embrace Technology

MedVanta’s VantaConnex includes scheduling tools that prioritize patient acquisition and top-of-funnel strategies.

VantaMotion is an advanced AI screening technology, with 3D markerless motion capture, to assess movement quality, mobility, balance and flexibility. This motion analysis technology supports both clinical innovation and new revenue opportunities.

VantaLytics effectively compiles and integrates data from various sources throughout the entire organization, ensuring that all departments have access to accurate and up-to-date information.

Now is the Time to Strengthen Your Independence

Remaining an independent physician-owned MSK practice is achievable, and it can be a competitive advantage. Success requires a blend of business acumen, operational excellence, and trusted partnership. With MedVanta, your practice gains the technology, analytics, and support of a large network while staying physician-led and patient-focused.

If you are ready to strengthen your independence and modernize your operations, contact MedVanta to learn how our platform can help your practice thrive.