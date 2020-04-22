Texas health system to resume elective surgeries

Irving, Texas-based Christus Health will begin to certify its facilities to perform elective surgeries again, TXK Today reports.

What you should know:

1. Texarkana, Texas-based Christus St. Michael Health System will begin performing procedures when Gov. Greg Abbott's order to halt elective procedures lapses at the end of April.

2. St. Michael's has secured personal protective equipment and has excess capacity to handle an elective surgery caseload.

3. The hospital is expanding its surgical block times to accommodate increased caseloads, offering evening and weekend availability.

4. The health system has also implemented many practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including patient prescreening, mandatory mask wear and telemedicine to treat active COVID-19 patients.

