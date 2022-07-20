Tennessee physician, clinic owner guilty of unlawful opioid distribution 

Smyrna, Tenn.-based physician and clinic owner Hau La was convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids, the U.S. Justice Department said July 20.

Mr. La, 54, who owned and operated Absolute Medical Care, provided addiction treatment as his primary practice, which closed in the spring of 2021. According to court documents, he prescribed opioids to patients despite "red flags" for addiction and abuse.

The clinic didn't take health insurance and charged $200 to $350 per visit. Despite rarely spending more than a few minutes with patients, Mr. La still provided them with opioid prescriptions.

Mr. La was convicted of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023.