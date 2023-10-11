Surgical visualization tech company focuses on ASC market

Medical equipment company Viseon plans to expand its surgical technology market offerings to ASCs.

The company, which first entered the minimally invasive spine surgery market, developed a single-use, high-definition surgical visualization system to serve as a lower-cost alternative to surgical microscopes, endoscopes and exoscopes, according to an Oct. 10 news release from Viseon. The company aims to make high-quality visualization tools more accessible to surgeons.

Viseon's digital platform has real-time, magnified visualization of surgical anatomy that can be projected onto the operating room flat panel monitor for the entire operating staff to view and can be recorded for future reference, according to the release.