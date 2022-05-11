States with the highest projected physician shortages vs. job resignation rates

As staffing issues remain top of mind for healthcare leaders, physician shortages and job resignations can further exacerbate the problem.
Becker's compiled this data using a study from the Human Resources for Health and a survey from WalletHub.
The Human Resources for Health study, published Feb. 6, analyzed current and future physician job surplus and shortage trends throughout the U.S. from 2017 to 2030. Researchers used projected changes in age and population size and created supply and demand models to predict physician shortages in 50 states.
The WalletHub survey, published March 17, examined the rate at which people quit their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months from the time of the survey. It ranked the states and Washington, D.C., by giving the resignation rate of the last 12 months full weight (33.33 points) and the resignation rate of the latest month double weight (66.67 points).
Ten states predicted to have the greatest shortages of physicians by 2030 from highest to lowest compared with state resignation rates:
California
Predicted shortage of physicians: 32,669
Resignation rate (Latest month): 2.50 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 2.42 percent
Florida
Predicted shortage of physicians: 21,978
Resignation rate (Latest month): 2.70 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 3.01 percent
Texas
Predicted shortage of physicians: 20,420
Resignation rate (Latest month): 3.10 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 2.98 percent
Arizona
Predicted shortage of physicians: 8,280
Resignation rate (Latest month): 3.50 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 3.21 percent
Georgia
Predicted shortage of physicians: 8,012
Resignation rate (Latest month): 3.60 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 3.66 percent
North Carolina
Predicted shortage of physicians: 7,725
Resignation rate (Latest month): 2.90 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 3.24 percent
Illinois
Predicted shortage of physicians: 6,203
Resignation rate (Latest month): 2.40 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 2.79 percent
Washington
Predicted shortage of physicians: 6,037
Resignation rate (Latest month): 2.50 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 2.40 percent
Tennessee
Predicted shortage of physicians: 5,989
Resignation rate (Latest month): 3.50 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 3.13 percent
Louisiana
Predicted shortage of physicians: 4,820
Resignation rate (Latest month): 3.10 percent
Resignation rate (Last 12 months): 3.25 percent