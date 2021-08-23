South Carolina health system closes ASC amid COVID-19 surge

Lexington (S.C.) Medical Center has closed an ASC in Irmo, S.C., as COVID-19 cases climb in the area, local CBS affiliate News 19 said Aug. 19.

Some of the nurses in the ASC have been reassigned to the hospital's intensive care unit. Patients who had surgeries scheduled in the facility will have their surgeries completed at another ASC in Lexington.

South Carolina exceeded 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases Friday, the first time the state has seen a number that high since mid-January, according to News 19.