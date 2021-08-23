South Carolina health system closes ASC amid COVID-19 surge

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen

Lexington (S.C.) Medical Center has closed an ASC in Irmo, S.C., as COVID-19 cases climb in the area, local CBS affiliate News 19 said Aug. 19. 

Some of the nurses in the ASC have been reassigned to the hospital's intensive care unit. Patients who had surgeries scheduled in the facility will have their surgeries completed at another ASC in Lexington. 

South Carolina exceeded 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases Friday, the first time the state has seen a number that high since mid-January, according to News 19.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast