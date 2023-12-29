Siblings charged in $25M Medicare fraud scheme 

Two Florida siblings have been arrested and charged for their alleged role in a Medicare fraud scheme using claims for durable medical equipment.

Erin Foley and Ted Albin ran Medicare billing company Grapevine Professional Services that billed for more than $25 million in fraudulent claims and received more than $9 million from Medicare and private insurers, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the Justice Department.

From at least 2018 to 2021, the pair billed for medical equipment that had allegedly been unlawfully sold and bought by Grapevine customers that were registered as supply companies. Ms. Foley and Mr. Albin used the unlawfully purchased equipment for the fraudulent claims, according to the Justice Department.

Additionally, they introduced customers who wished to unlawfully buy the equipment to co-conspirators in exchange for kickbacks, officials said.

Ms. Foley and Mr. Albin have been charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute.