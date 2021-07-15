Shields Medford ASC opens in Massachusetts

Shields Health Care Group and MelroseWakefield Healthcare have opened an ASC in Medford, Mass., according to a July 15 press release.

Services offered at the 14,129-square-foot facility include ENT, gastrointestinal and orthopedic surgeries.



The ASC will be managed by Shields along with MelroseWakefield Healthcare, Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization and surgeons from seven physician practices. The physician practices are ENT Consultants, Agility Orthopedics, Tufts, Atrius Health, Excel Orthopedics, Pratt Orthopedics and Pratt ENT of Tufts New England Medical Center.



Shields Health Care is based in Quincy, Mass. MelroseWakefield Healthcare is based in Medford.