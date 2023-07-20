Settlement reached in malpractice case against Indiana Senator Dr. Tyler Johnson

Indiana State Sen. Tyler Johnson, MD, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit involving the death of a patient in 2018, according to a July 19 report from The Herald Republican.

According to court records, the parties in the case have "agreed on a resolution."

The lawsuit, originally filed in May 2022, alleges that 20-year-old patient Esperanza Umana had a heart attack resulting in her death because of Dr. Johnson, who is an emergency department physician at Professional Emergency Physicians and Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Hospital.

Ms. Umana's mother filed the lawsuit on behalf of her daughter's estate. The case predates Sen. Johnson's election in November 2022.

Both parties were set to participate in a judicial settlement conference in August, but it has since been canceled. There are no further details on the agreed resolution.

Two additional complaints have been filed against Dr. Johnson with the Indiana Department of Insurance, but both were dismissed by a medical review panel.

In March 2022, a medical review panel ruled that he deviated from the "appropriate standard of care" in the case of Ms. Umana.