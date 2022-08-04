Senator wants closer look at planned Amazon acquisition & 9 more Amazon updates

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote a letter to the Federal Trade Commission urging it to look into Amazon's planned $1.1 billion acquisition of One Medical.

Here are nine more updates from Amazon since July 5:

1. Amazon is one of the new competitors in the retail pharmacy industry, according to the J.D. Power 2022 "U.S. Pharmacy Study." Sixty-six percent of survey respondents who visit a brick-and-mortar pharmacy have an Amazon Prime account, and 48 percent are aware of Amazon's pharmacy services.

2. The global cloud industry grew by nearly a third year over year, and Amazon increased its lead in the market, according to a report from Synergy Research Group. The cloud market was up 29 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a year earlier, the report found. Amazon's worldwide market share increased a full percentage point to nearly 34 percent.

3. Amazon ended June with 100,000 fewer employees than the company reported in the first quarter. The company ended the quarter with 1.5 million full- and part-time employees, a 6 percent reduction,

4. Amazon reported a $2 billion net loss in the second quarter ending June 30, a blow to the company that reported net income of $7.8 billion in the same period last year.

5. Amazon bulked up its communications team and lobbying spending last year as the company expanded its healthcare strategy, and now the executive who led these efforts is leaving for Airbnb.

6. Amazon Web Services is helping health tech company Medtronic donate 133 colon cancer screening tools to 62 facilities that primarily serve communities with low screening rates or where access to the technology is not currently available.

7. Amazon Web Services will provide credits and technical expertise to Harmony Health, a digital platform that aims to connect underserved individuals with preventive care, beginning in the Los Angeles region.

8. Amazon's chief medical officer for new products Vin Gupta, MD, is in the lead to be the FDA's principal medical adviser.

9. Amazon, Microsoft and Google accounted for 65 percent of the $53 billion in global cloud service spending in the first quarter of 2022.