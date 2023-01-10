Self-employed physicians' workload: 4 stats

Medscape surveyed 744 self-employed physicians for its 2022 "Self-employed Physicians Report" on their experiences.

Here are four stats on self-employed physicians' workload:

Are self-employed physicians' administrative duties ever too much to handle?

No: 67 percent

Yes: 33 percent

Nightly on-call requirements for self-employed physicians:

0 nights per month: 32 percent

1-5 nights per month: 23 percent

6-10 nights per month: 19 percent

11-15 nights per month: 5 percent

16 or more nights per month: 21 percent

Work-life balance versus employed physician:

Worse: 18 percent

About the same: 34 percent

Better: 49 percent

Are your hours generally predictable?

Yes: 81 percent

No: 19 percent