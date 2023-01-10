Self-employed physicians' workload: 4 stats

Medscape surveyed 744 self-employed physicians for its 2022 "Self-employed Physicians Report" on their experiences.
Here are four stats on self-employed physicians' workload:
Are self-employed physicians' administrative duties ever too much to handle?
No: 67 percent
Yes: 33 percent
Nightly on-call requirements for self-employed physicians:
0 nights per month: 32 percent
1-5 nights per month: 23 percent
6-10 nights per month: 19 percent
11-15 nights per month: 5 percent
16 or more nights per month: 21 percent
Work-life balance versus employed physician:
Worse: 18 percent
About the same: 34 percent
Better: 49 percent
Are your hours generally predictable?
Yes: 81 percent
No: 19 percent