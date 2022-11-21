SCA Health leader talks keys to success

Health provider SCA Health has 89 ASCs on Newsweek's list of the best ASCs in the nation in 2022. Its vice president of marketing, communications and events, Blair Primis, shared some of the organization's keys to success with Becker's.

Question: Why do you think SCA Health stood out as a top ASC provider in the country this year?

Blair Primis: Our ASCs' successes can be attributed to many factors, but the core of our business comes down to patient safety and an outstanding patient experience the day of surgery. To do that, we need to be diligent in upholding a culture of patient safety that trains and supports our staff to be the best they can be every day.

Q: What advice would you give other ASC leaders?

BP: At SCA Health, we are focused on supporting our teammates and caregivers through constant training and education. This people-centric approach allows for our teams to be clinical quality and patient safety leaders, giving patients the comfort and care they require.