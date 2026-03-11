Kentucky system acquires physician practice

Winchester, Ky.-based Centerpoint Health acquired the physician practice of Suzanne Pica, MD, and David Andreas, MD, integrating it into its affiliated medical group, Centerpoint Medical Group, according to a March 10 news release.

As part of the integration, the practice was renamed Centerpoint Internal Medicine & Pediatrics.

The practice specializes in pediatrics and internal medicine and includes Dr. Andreas, Dr. Pica and Angela Huff, APRN. The clinic is operating at a new location in Winchester.

Centerpoint Health said patients will continue seeing the same providers and care teams following the transition.