Northwestern Medicine opens expanded outpatient center 

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine has reopened its outpatient center in Glenview, Ill., following a multiyear project to modernize facilities and expand specialty care access across Chicago’s North Shore region.

The renovation added space for several programs, including an enlarged Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute offering cardiology, vascular surgery, vein care and diagnostic testing. The site also now provides nononcology rheumatology infusions and houses a new wound care center for patients with slow-healing or complex wounds, according to a March 11 news release.

The project also doubled the number of exam and cardiac testing rooms and added dedicated workspaces for care teams, the release said.