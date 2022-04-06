Revista 2022 report names top outpatient developer

Real estate firm Hammes completed more outpatient projects in 2021 than any other developer in the U.S., according to the "Revista 2022 Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report."

The report measures outpatient development activity, including medical office buildings, ASCs, clinics, urgent care centers and freestanding emergency facilities.

Hammes said April 5 that it completed eight outpatient projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The firm said it also came in second place for projects started or completed in 2021.