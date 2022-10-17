Reducing burnout among PAs: 7 need-to-know methods

Before the onset of the pandemic, only 12 percent of physician assistants reported feeling burned out or very burned out, compared with 40 percent in 2022, according to data from Medscape.

Medscape's "Physician Assistant Burnout Report 2022" polled more than 1,800 physician assistants in the U.S. from April 5 to May 20 on their experiences and how they cope with burnout and mental health issues in the workplace.

In order of popularity, the changes to the industry physician assistants reported would best address burnout are:

Increased compensation

Lighter patient loads

More support staff

A more manageable work schedule

More respect from administrators, employers, colleagues and other staff

More opportunities for career growth at their organizations

A new job

The report found that 29 percent of physician assistants are considering leaving the healthcare field. The increasing level of burnout among physician assistants highlights the need to address burnout and mental health issues among the practitioners.