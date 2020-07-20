Politicians, employees rally to keep New York hospital open, despite outpatient transition plan

Montefiore Mount Vernon (N.Y.) Hospital applied for a certificate of need to close later this year, but hospital workers and local politicians are rallying to keep the hospital open, Iohud and the Daily Voice report.

What you should know:

1. The state health department awarded the hospital a $41 million grant in October 2019 to close the hospital and open an off-campus emergency and outpatient department.

2. Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said the hospital made the decision without soliciting feedback from the city or public.

3. Residents and state politicians held a rally against the closure July 8. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., joined another rally July 19.

