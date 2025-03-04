Physicians suing their employers: 3 updates in 1 month

From contract disputes to alleged discrimination, legal action has developed involving several physicians against their former employers in the last month.

Here are three recent cases Becker's has reported on since Feb. 1:

1. Gregory Ball, MD, a radiologist based in Orchard Park, N.Y., has sued his former practice, Southtowns Radiology Associates, over its $20 million asset sale to private equity firm Rezolut in 2023. Dr. Ball, who became a shareholder in 2020, opposed the deal, arguing it was rushed. He claims partners coerced him into signing "redemption agreements," forcing him to sell his ownership interest for $313,000 before the sale closed. He filed the lawsuit on Feb. 24.

2. Melissa Glasser-Caine, MD, an OB-GYN in Baldwin, N.Y., filed a lawsuit on Feb. 7 against her former employers, CareMount Medical and ProHealth Care Associates — both now owned by Optum — alleging disability discrimination and other violations of state law. She claims she faced harassment from fellow OB-GYN Edmund Tomlinson, MD, beginning in December 2019, including derogatory remarks such as calling her "a dumb blonde" and "pathetic." The lawsuit accuses her employers of failing to address the hostile work environment.

3. Hays, Kan.-based HaysMed has settled with general surgeon Jerod Grove, MD, and oncologist Robert Rodriguez, MD, after they sued over a two-year noncompete clause that restricted them from practicing within 110 miles of Hays and 30 miles from outreach locations. The physicians argued the clause was overly restrictive given the physician shortage in western Kansas. The settlement terms were not disclosed.