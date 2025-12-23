Physician practice pays $6M for alleged website tracking 

Rayus Radiology has agreed to a class action lawsuit to settle claims that it disclosed patient information to third parties without consent, according to a Dec. 18 report from a Top Class Action Lawsuits.
What happened?
- Rayus Radiology, a national radiology company with more than 50 locations, allegedly disclosed patient information to third parties without consent. Plaintiffs say they never would have used Rayus’ services if they knew their information would be shared.
- The settlement benefits Rayus Radiology patients who had a portal account and visited the Rayus website at least once between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2023.
- The deadline for exclusion and objection is Dec. 1 and final approval hearing for the Rayus Radiology class action settlement is scheduled for Dec. 18.