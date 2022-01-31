Physician pay based on volume persists in health systems & 5 more study findings

Here are six studies published by Becker's in the last two weeks:

1. Physicians employed by group practices owned by health systems are mostly paid based on the volume of care, despite recent insurance companies' efforts to pay based on quality, a Jan. 28 Rand study found.

2. Surgical patients treated in hospitals with good work environments for nurses are less likely to require intensive care or die, a Dec. 15 study found.

3. Clinicians' specialty, gender, region and organizational structure are the four main factors determining how much time they spend on after-hours work, according to a Jan. 25 study.

4. The world could face a shortage of 13 million nurses by 2030 without sufficient recruitment and retention efforts, a Jan. 24 report found.

5. Artificial intelligence machine learning models, trained using health data, can predict a patient's risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a Nov. 15 study.

6. Scientists at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City partnered with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital physicians to use an artificial intelligence tool to examine whether a patient is susceptible to heart disease, according to a study published Jan. 18.