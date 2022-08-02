Physician investments jump 20% in Q2: 4 notes

The median investment/subsidy per physician jumped 22 percent from the second quarter of 2021 to 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report" published Aug. 1.

The report is based on data from 200,000 physicians and advanced practice providers in more than 100 specialties.

Three more notes on physician investments:

1. Median investment per physician dropped 14 percent from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter 2022 — from $255,615 to $224,886.

2. The median investment per physician dropped 1.5 percent between the first and second quarter of this year.

3. The investment per surgical physician dropped 12.7 percent between the first and second quarter of this year.