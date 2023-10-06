Physician assistant put on leave after posting patient records on Instagram

Annalee Knowles, a physician assistant employed by Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System, has been removed from her shifts after health officials found she shared confidential patient information, the Naples Daily News reported Oct. 5.

Ms. Knowles, who has specialized in kidney care, allegedly shared patient information to her Instagram account. According to the report, at least one post refers to race and others mock patients.

Rebecca Delgado, a spokesperson at NCH, told the publication the provider is employed by Team Health, a third-party medical group neither owned nor controlled by NCH.

"We are working closely with the provider's employer to investigate the matter," Ms. Delgado said, according to the Daily News. "It is important to note no patient health information was posted; patient confidentiality and privacy were not compromised."