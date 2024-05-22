Physician assistant pay has jumped $18K since 2019

The average annual wage for physician assistants has increased in each of the past five years, rising from $112,410 in 2019 to $130,490 in 2023, a total increase of more than $18,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Physician assistants earned the most in Connecticut in 2019, Alaska in 2020, Rhode Island in 2021, Washington in 2022 and Nevada in 2023.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.

Here is the average annual salary and mean hourly wage for physician assistants, along with the average earnings in the highest-paying state in each year since 2019:

2019

Mean annual wage: $112,410

Mean hourly wage: $54.04

Highest-paying state: Connecticut, annual wage of $137,060

2020

Mean annual wage: $116,080; year-over-year increase of $3,670

Mean hourly wage: $55.81

Highest-paying state: Alaska, annual wage of $150,430

2021

Mean annual wage: $119,460; year-over-year increase of $3,380

Mean hourly wage: $57.43

Highest-paying state: Rhode Island, annual wage of $146,880

2022

Mean annual wage: $125,270; year-over-year increase of $5,810

Mean hourly wage: $60.23

Highest-paying state: Washington, annual wage of $145,390

2023

Mean annual wage: $130,490; year-over-year increase of $5,220

Mean hourly wage: $62.74

Highest-paying state: Nevada, annual wage of $154,800