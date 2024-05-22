Physician assistant pay has jumped $18K since 2019

The average annual wage for physician assistants has increased in each of the past five years, rising from $112,410 in 2019 to $130,490 in 2023, a total increase of more than $18,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Physician assistants earned the most in Connecticut in 2019, Alaska in 2020, Rhode Island in 2021, Washington in 2022 and Nevada in 2023.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.
Here is the average annual salary and mean hourly wage for physician assistants, along with the average earnings in the highest-paying state in each year since 2019:
Mean annual wage: $112,410
Mean hourly wage: $54.04
Highest-paying state: Connecticut, annual wage of $137,060
Mean annual wage: $116,080; year-over-year increase of $3,670
Mean hourly wage: $55.81
Highest-paying state: Alaska, annual wage of $150,430
Mean annual wage: $119,460; year-over-year increase of $3,380
Mean hourly wage: $57.43
Highest-paying state: Rhode Island, annual wage of $146,880
Mean annual wage: $125,270; year-over-year increase of $5,810
Mean hourly wage: $60.23
Highest-paying state: Washington, annual wage of $145,390
Mean annual wage: $130,490; year-over-year increase of $5,220
Mean hourly wage: $62.74
Highest-paying state: Nevada, annual wage of $154,800