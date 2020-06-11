Philadelphia Surgery Center reopens after 4-week closure

Philadelphia Surgery Center in Narberth, Pa., reopened with a number of safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center closed for four weeks in response to the virus.

2. The surgery center has several precautions in place specifically for endoscopic spine procedures. Patients must have a negative nasal or naso-pharyngeal swab test in their home city, and then must be re-tested once they arrive in Philadelphia.

3. The center already performed its first elective procedure since reopening. It was successful.

