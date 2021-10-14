Pharmacist pleads guilty to adulterating 2 ASCs' cataract drugs

A Dallas pharmacist pleaded guilty to adulterating a drug that was injected into patients' eyes for cataract surgery at two ASCs in 2016 and 2017, according to an Oct. 13 Justice Department news release.

Jack Munn, 71, the former owner of Guardian Pharmacy Services in Dallas, told the surgery centers that Guardian could produce the combination antibiotic and steroid drug safely — but it was later found to contain an excessive amount of an inactive ingredient that can damage eye tissue, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Munn pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of distributing an adulterated drug in violation of the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act.

He is set for sentencing on Feb. 3 and faces a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, according to the Justice Department.