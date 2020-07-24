Pennsylvania women's health provider transitions procedures to ASC

Sewickley, Pa.-based Premier Women's Health is building a second office, but is in the process of transitioning all outpatient surgeries into the Wexford (Pa.) Health + Wellness Pavilion's ASC, TribLive reports.

Premier operates an office in Sewickley and will operate a second office in Wexford once Wexford Hospital opens in 2021.

The practice will continue to deliver babies at Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital until Feb. 1, 2021, and then will move into West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh until Wexford Hospital opens.

