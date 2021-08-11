Pennsylvania doctor’s employee embezzled $592K

A Pennsylvania physician's office is out hundreds of thousands of dollars after an employee committed mail fraud and falsified income tax returns, according to a Trib Live report.

Sandra Jo Doak, 63, a former bookkeeper for the Blairsville-based office of Matthew Klain, MD, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to embezzlement totaling $592,883. Ms. Doak admitted to writing unauthorized checks to herself for personal expenses.

Dr. Klain's tax loss to the IRS totaled around $124,000 because of Ms. Doak's scheme, according to the report. He is a member of Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.