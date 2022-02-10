Pennsylvania ASC picks up patient safety award

A Pennsylvania ASC and two Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health leaders were awarded the Pennsylvania Safety Authority's 2022 I Am Patient Safety Award, the independent state agency said Feb. 10.

Allegheny's Monroeville (Pa.) Surgery Center, along with Jesse Hixson, MSN, Allegheny's director of nursing and Greg Purnell, MD, orthopedic surgeon, were awarded.

The award recognizes advancements, outcomes and commitment to patient safety.

The ASC identified a suture problem related to healing and infections and converted to a different product to resolve the problem, according to a Feb. 10 news release from the Pennsylvania Safety Authority.